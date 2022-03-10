Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Stock Position Lessened by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LVHD stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

