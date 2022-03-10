Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $271,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Apple by 35.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,181,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $712,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3,764.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL traded down $5.16 on Thursday, reaching $157.79. 2,330,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,272,376. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.18 and its 200-day moving average is $159.95. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.