Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 69,474 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 5,531.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,474 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 880,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 536,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Shares of ETRN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 78,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,238,455. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.11. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -18.02%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

