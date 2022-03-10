Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $780,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $6.23 on Thursday, reaching $150.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,325,023. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $168.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,191. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.