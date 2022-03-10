Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $527,000 in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 137.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,146,000 after buying an additional 6,600,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2,460.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 356,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 342,204 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 472.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 144,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,772,000.

Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,228,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.43. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $28.98.

