Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $527,000 in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 137.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,146,000 after buying an additional 6,600,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2,460.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 356,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 342,204 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 472.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 144,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,772,000.
Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,228,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.43. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $28.98.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.