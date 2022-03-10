Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 1,109 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 273.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

NASDAQ COST traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $520.02. 32,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,883. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $317.32 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $230.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

