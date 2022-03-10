Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 34,611 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1,374.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,611 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,385,791. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $34.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 132.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

