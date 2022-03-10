Liquity (LQTY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.06 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00006865 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $45.81 million and $1.06 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043265 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.69 or 0.06606778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,231.27 or 0.99893243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00042064 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,991,306 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

