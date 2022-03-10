LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Shares of LIVN traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.52. The stock had a trading volume of 257,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,570. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.67.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $472,826 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,120,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

