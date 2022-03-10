LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Purchases $19,750.00 in Stock

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $19,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LVO stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. LiveOne Inc has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,399.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in LiveOne in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

