Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LLOY. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.76).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 44.59 ($0.58) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The company has a market cap of £31.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.07.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($307,914.05). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($177,587.58).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

