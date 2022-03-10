Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider William Chalmers Sells 322,702 Shares of Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($177,587.58).

William Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($89,056.13).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 45.38 ($0.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £32.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.07. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 56 ($0.73).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on LLOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.83) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.76).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

