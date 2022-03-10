Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $486.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lockheed Martin traded as high as $479.99 and last traded at $466.15, with a volume of 5206928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $458.15.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.09.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.