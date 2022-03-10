Longeveron (LGVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect Longeveron to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ LGVN opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. Longeveron has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $45.00.
Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Longeveron in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Longeveron (Get Rating)
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.
