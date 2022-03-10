Longeveron (LGVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect Longeveron to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LGVN opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. Longeveron has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $45.00.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Longeveron in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGVN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Longeveron by 272.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Longeveron by 45.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Longeveron in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Longeveron in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Longeveron (Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.