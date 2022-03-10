Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Lordstown Motors posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIDE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.78.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 204,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 278,361 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIDE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.32. 82,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,673,469. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $455.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.50. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

