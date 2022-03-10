Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $124.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average of $127.28. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $146.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

