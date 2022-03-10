Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.