LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.63.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $3,624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,990 shares of company stock worth $27,034,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $157.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.