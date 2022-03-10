LPL Financial LLC Acquires 314 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of American States Water worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWR. Barclays cut their price objective on American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average of $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.93 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.21.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

