LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4,744.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $185.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.76 and a 200 day moving average of $191.98. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.91.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

