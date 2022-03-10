Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the February 13th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LYSDY traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $7.32. 125,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,567. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

