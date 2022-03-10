MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) to post ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is ($0.69). MacroGenics posted earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in MacroGenics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGNX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 497,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,872. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $544.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

