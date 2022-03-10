Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 68,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

