MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) CFO Purchases $12,075.00 in Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Chmelik acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $182.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.50. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

