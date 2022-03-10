MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of MMYT stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.89. 261,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.32.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,088,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 62,249 shares during the period. 40.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

