Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Shares of MTW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.25. 194,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,846. The stock has a market cap of $569.66 million, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 87,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 19.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

