Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MN opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.90. Manning & Napier has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 34.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 196,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Manning & Napier during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manning & Napier in the third quarter worth $57,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
