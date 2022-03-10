Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after buying an additional 335,343 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,961,000 after buying an additional 104,846 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,589,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,445,000 after buying an additional 206,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after buying an additional 4,032,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,025 shares of company stock worth $2,106,695. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,863,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.