Mark C. Tuffin Sells 77,544 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE KR opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $62.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

