Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MQ. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

MQ stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

