Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.62.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444,638 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Marqeta by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855,275 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,824,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Marqeta by 2,162.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,771,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

