Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.76 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

Shares of VAC stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.62. 1,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,706. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.40 and its 200-day moving average is $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.93 and a beta of 2.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $133.49 and a 52 week high of $190.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.53%.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

