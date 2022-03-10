Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.720-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.60.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $3.97 on Thursday, hitting $152.13. The stock had a trading volume of 334,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,284. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $133.49 and a twelve month high of $190.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 227.53%.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,461,000 after buying an additional 99,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,410,000 after buying an additional 90,651 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

