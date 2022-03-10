Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $125.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 215,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 220,512 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations (Get Rating)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.