Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.
NASDAQ:MBII opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $125.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.33.
About Marrone Bio Innovations (Get Rating)
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.
