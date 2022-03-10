Martin F. Greenslade Acquires 60,000 Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) insider Martin F. Greenslade bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($40,880.50).

Shares of TLW stock traded up GBX 0.74 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 52.62 ($0.69). 20,920,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,417,217. The firm has a market capitalization of £754.57 million and a P/E ratio of 5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.29. Tullow Oil plc has a 52 week low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87).

TLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 70.75 ($0.93).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

