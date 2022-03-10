Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer Acquires 12,000 Shares

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$101,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,568,400.

TSE MRE opened at C$8.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.05. The stock has a market cap of C$695.17 million and a P/E ratio of 19.35. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.84 and a 12-month high of C$14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.42.

About Martinrea International (Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

