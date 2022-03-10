Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer Acquires 12,000 Shares

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$101,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,568,400.
TSE MRE opened at C$8.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.05. The stock has a market cap of C$695.17 million and a P/E ratio of 19.35. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.84 and a 12-month high of C$14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.
About Martinrea International (Get Rating)
Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.
