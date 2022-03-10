Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $94.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Match Group is benefiting from increasing activity and engagement seen across its apps like Tinder, Hinge, Meetic, Pairs and OkCupid since the COVID-19 outbreak, especially across western markets. The company is also seeing rebound in propensity to pay, driven by robust uptake of video-enabled services to boost engagement amid the COVID-19 crisis. Nonetheless, Match Group’s dependence on Tinder to drive the top line is a major concern. Tinder is labelled as a sexting/hook up app and could face hurdles, while trying to expand into other parts of the world. This may not bode well for the company’s top line. Further, a highly-leveraged balance sheet and intense competition from other dating apps including the likes of Facebook Dating are persistent overhangs. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year-to-date.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.21.

MTCH opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.67. Match Group has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

