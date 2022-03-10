Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Materialise reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

MTLS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. 5,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,098. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. Materialise has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Materialise during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Materialise by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

