Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,626. The company has a market cap of $134.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.20. Matinas BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.61.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.
