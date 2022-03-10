Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,626. The company has a market cap of $134.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.20. Matinas BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the third quarter worth $241,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 78.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 121,726 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 567.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 137,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 7,927.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 144,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

