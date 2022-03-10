Mdex (MDX) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $183.65 million and $7.08 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043267 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.21 or 0.06602313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,515.30 or 1.00257957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,357,105 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars.

