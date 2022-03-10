Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust comprises 1.5% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 66,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,118,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,681,000 after acquiring an additional 629,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.