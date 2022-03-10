Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Short Interest Down 85.7% in February

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MSAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,494. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $551,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 179,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 141,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

