Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.500-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

MED stock traded down $7.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.53. The company had a trading volume of 122,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,414. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.22. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast has a twelve month low of $166.27 and a twelve month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medifast will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MED. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $7,627,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

