Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Up 4,600.0% in February

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercialys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 12th.
Shares of MEIYF remained flat at $$9.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Mercialys has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29.
Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).
