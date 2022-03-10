Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.89. 8,971,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,950,348. The company has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average is $78.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

