Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Trading Down 5.3%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.85 and last traded at $65.85. Approximately 19,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 687,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.52.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 159.55, a PEG ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,507,000 after purchasing an additional 603,370 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,871,000 after acquiring an additional 85,631 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.