Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Trading Down 5.3%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.85 and last traded at $65.85. Approximately 19,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 687,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 159.55, a PEG ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,507,000 after purchasing an additional 603,370 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,871,000 after acquiring an additional 85,631 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

