MetaHash (MHC) Reaches One Day Volume of $398,587.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and approximately $398,587.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.04 or 0.06618063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,141.96 or 0.99861205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041867 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,298,239,454 coins and its circulating supply is 3,127,738,144 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

