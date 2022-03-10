Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New Investment in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $154,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26. European Wax Center Inc has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

