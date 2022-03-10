Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases Shares of 6,902 Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNUT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

