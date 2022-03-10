Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Funko were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Funko by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 166,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Funko by 60.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 141,878 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Funko by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,438,847 shares of company stock worth $27,708,600. 14.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $879.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.23. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

